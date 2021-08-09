QV Investors Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 56,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.55. 510,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,120. The company has a market capitalization of $193.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

