QV Investors Inc. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,280 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,312,770. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.