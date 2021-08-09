Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $572.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

