Raise (RAISE) Price Down 18.8% This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Raise has a total market cap of $51,704.58 and approximately $60.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raise has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00827198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars.

