RAMP (RAMP) Trading 22.2% Higher This Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $88.92 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00816752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039487 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,277,368 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

