Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.87% from the stock’s current price.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

