Rari Governance Token Market Capitalization Hits $106.81 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $12.22 or 0.00026532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $106.81 million and $2.54 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rari Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00821367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00105058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rari Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rari Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rari Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rari Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.