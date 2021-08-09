Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.54 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

