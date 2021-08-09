Raymond James Lowers frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $58.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.