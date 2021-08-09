Raymond James Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$182.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.00.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$180.22 on Friday. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$58.16 and a 1-year high of C$186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.0193119 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$768,085.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,260,914.17. Also, Director David Ingram sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.72, for a total value of C$2,201,156.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,694,707.50. Insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 in the last ninety days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

