Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 459 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

