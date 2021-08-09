Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 35,073 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $76.72 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.