Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

