Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $388,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $693.67 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.52 and a 52-week high of $714.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $622.92. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

