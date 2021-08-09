Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2,741.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.