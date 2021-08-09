Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

