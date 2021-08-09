Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $466.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

