Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 171 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $188.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

