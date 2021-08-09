RDA Financial Network Buys 115 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $251.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.57. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $264.71.

