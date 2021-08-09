RDA Financial Network Buys 304 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $263.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.41. The firm has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $270.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

