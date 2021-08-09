RDA Financial Network Buys 753 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 195.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 337,558 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

