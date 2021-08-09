RDA Financial Network Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.28 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

