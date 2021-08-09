RDA Financial Network Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,294,470 shares of company stock valued at $781,352,486 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $363.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.