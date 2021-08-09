RDA Financial Network Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,356 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

