RDA Financial Network Purchases 157 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

AVGO stock opened at $485.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.48 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

