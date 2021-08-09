Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CubeSmart (CUBE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) recently:

8/5/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.50 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. "

6/30/2021 – CubeSmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. 52,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,074. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after acquiring an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after buying an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after buying an additional 463,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

