Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) recently:
- 8/6/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “
- 8/6/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $61.10 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.
Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.72.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 52.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 107,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 134,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 93.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
