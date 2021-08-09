Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) recently:

8/6/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

8/6/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $61.10 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/9/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 52.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 107,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 134,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 93.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

