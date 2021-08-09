Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 83,289 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 112,471 shares worth $4,919,708. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.