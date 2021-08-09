Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $95.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

