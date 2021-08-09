Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.29 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.