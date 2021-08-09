Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 535 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.