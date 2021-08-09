Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 126,175 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

