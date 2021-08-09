Refined Wealth Management Invests $4.52 Million in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Overstock.com accounts for 3.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.77. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

