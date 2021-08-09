Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $1,535,400.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

REGN stock opened at $610.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $640.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

