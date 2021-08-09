Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $669.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $669.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $665.25.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $610.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $557.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.