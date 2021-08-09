Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

RGLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

