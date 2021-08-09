Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Reliant Bancorp worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $29.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $476.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

