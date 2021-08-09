Renasant Bank Buys 669 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $134.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

