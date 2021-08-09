Renasant Bank Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.29. 4,556,553 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.78.

