Renasant Bank Purchases 283 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Renasant Bank raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.04. 9,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,723. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

