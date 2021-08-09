Renasant Bank Sells 748 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.63. 80,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.47 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

