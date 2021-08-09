Renasant Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Renasant Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.22. 191,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

