Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

RNLSY stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.88.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.