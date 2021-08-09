Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.25 ($45.00).

A number of brokerages have commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of RNO traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €34.30 ($40.35). 783,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

