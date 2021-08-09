Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.