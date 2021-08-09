Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

