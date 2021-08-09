REPO Price Hits $0.0629 on Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, REPO has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $71,482.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00137378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00146325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,992.21 or 1.00099436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00769591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

