Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Owl Rock Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 32,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $476,844.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,893,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,047,011.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,492,016.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,038,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,123,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

