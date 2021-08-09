Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BTRS (BTRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS):
- 8/4/2021 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 8/2/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 7/26/2021 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 7/22/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 7/14/2021 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
BTRS opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
