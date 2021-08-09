Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Gibson Energy (GEI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE: GEI) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Gibson Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/6/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

6/18/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Gibson Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

GEI stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.30. 378,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.86%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

